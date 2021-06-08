Oneida County woman charged for selling alcohol to underage customers at Alder Creek market

ALDER CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Oneida County was arrested during the first weekend of June during an underage drinking initiative led by the New York State Police.

According to State Police, on June 4, troopers conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in several towns in Oneida County; Forestport, Boonville and Alder Creek; and the town of Webb in Herkimer County.

During the initiative the following locations were checked:

Kinney’s Drug store

Tony Harper’s

Daikers

The Back Door Bar

Tow Bar Inn

Cliff’s Local Market

Fastrac

White Lake Inn

Scooters Bar

Kratzy’s Bar and Grill

State Police confirmed that the only location not to be in compliance with selling to of-age customers, was Cliff’s Local Market in Alder Creek, New York.

Subsequently, KaSarah J. Rios, 26, of Forestport, New York, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under 21 years old, ABC Law §65.

Rios was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Boonville Town Court on June 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.