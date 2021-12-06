Oneida County woman reported missing by family

ONEDIA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are searching for a missing Oneida County woman.

According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Rosanna Brady of Ava, New York is missing. She was last seen by her mother on December 1 around 3 p.m.

Police stated that Brady left the residence wearing a tan jacket and tan boots. She may also be driving a 1997 Black Corolla with New York registration JHX-4094.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosanna Brady are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.