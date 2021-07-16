Oneida Fish Hatchery attempts to raise tiger muskies

ONEIDA N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida Fish Hatchery is experimenting with raising tiger muskellunge.

The hatchery currently has a tank of 5,000 tiger muskies and because of the “tiger trees” that were designed and installed by the DEC Hatchery Staff, the Oneida Fish Hatchery said the muskies are doing great.

The “tiger trees” allow for the muskies to congregate which will allow them to feel safer and will reduce the stress on the fish. It also will allow for more efficient feeding since they will already be congregated under the feeder.

The Oneida Fish Hatchery will continue to evaluate the impacts of the structures on the tiger muskellunge conditions and growth, and if the experiment is successful the tiger muskellunge program will then shift from the South Otselic Fish Hatchery to the Oneida Fish Hatchery next year, allowing for the South Otselic to take a more active role in trout production.