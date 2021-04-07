Oneonta man dies after officer-involved shooting

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was pronounced dead on Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting in Oneonta. This incident is now under investigation by New York State Police.

According to State Police, on April 6, the Oneonta Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident in the City of Oneonta. Police encountered a male subject armed with a knife.

NYSP added that “during the course of the engagement with the subject” an Oneonta Police Officer fired his duty weapon, shooting the subject.

Following the incident, the subject was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the subject has not been released by authorities.

New York State Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.