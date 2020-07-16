Online bowhunter education course now available

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — A brand new online bowhunter education course certification course is now open and will be available through August 31.

Due to the cancellation of all in-person bowhunting courses this year, this provides and opportunity for new archery ad hunters to get their required certificates before the fall hunting seasons.

The course, released July 15, is now required for all hunters who use a bow and arrow to hunt deer or bear. Students who successfully complete the online courses ad pass their final will receive certification.

The online certification is available to all individuals 11-years or older.All participants must be a New York State resident.

The cost of the course is $30 and can be accessed at the Bowhunted website.

