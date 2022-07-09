WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has launched an online scheduling tool for patients to self-schedule their mammography screenings.

The mammograms are offered at Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care office which is located at 1575 Washington Street. The office offers annual exams, breast care needs, and gynecological care in one beautiful and convenient location.

Patients can schedule a screening appointment on the Samaritan website which outlines available days and times of upcoming appointments. Once an appointment time is selected, questions will be asked to ensure patients have orders for a screening mammogram and have no other medical history or need for a different, more diagnostic exam.

Online appointments can be made as far as six months in advance. According to Samaritan, most women will receive their physician orders before the timeframe for a screening mammogram. Samaritan’s Director of Radiology, Marie Pascolini said the center is proud to offer women an easier way to schedule appointments.

“Giving patients easier and greater access to screening mammograms is critical to early breast cancer detection,” Pascolini said. “We are pleased to bring this convenient scheduling tool to patients. Anything we can do to make it more convenient, less stressful, and more routine to visit our facility for a screening mammogram is extremely beneficial for all local women.”

Samaritan has three mammography machines and two stereotactic breast biopsy machines. The medical center stated that the clinic completed 7,000 mammograms, with six highly-trained mammography technologists in 2021. The Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location also offers the only dedicated Breast Surgeon in the region, Dr. Agnieszka Dombrowska. More information can be found on the Samaritan Medical Center website.