Online sale of vaping products ordered to stop in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three online vaping companies have been ordered to halt sale vaping products online to consumers in New York.

The New York Attorney General’s Office ordered the companies Cloud X Vapes, HQD Tech USA, and PodVapes, to cease and desist illegally selling vaping products. All three companies were found selling products to minors, offering flavored nicotine vaping products, including cotton candy, pineapple mist, and green apple.

“Candy and fruit flavored vaping products exist to reel teens into the dangerous habit of smoking, which is why New York banned them,” said Attorney General James. “It is shameful that these companies attempted to skirt the law through sneaky, illegal online sales. We will not hesitate to hold those who put our children at risk accountable for their unlawful actions.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, teen vaping has skyrocketed in recent years, and flavored vaping products are a major cause of this increase.

Recent New York State legislation was the result of this increase. This includes:

Prohibited sale of any nicotine product to anyone under 21.

Prohibited sale of flavored nicotine product as of May 18 2020

Prohibited sale of vaping products online and through mail order to New York consumers as of July 1 2020

