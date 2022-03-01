WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High school seniors in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have just two weeks left to apply for Northern New York Community Foundation freshman scholarships.

Members of the graduating class of 2022 who plan to enroll in post-secondary programs this fall must complete their applications through the Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal by Tuesday, March 15. The portal can be accessed from the Community Foundation’s home page by clicking on the scholarship button.

Tri-county high school seniors who will enroll as full-time undergraduates this fall may apply for a one-year freshman scholarship. Students pursuing technical, trade or vocational school may also apply and should complete the same application. The foundation emphasizes that students should thoroughly read all application instructions.

Since 1980, the Community Foundation has provided more than $20 million in scholarship awards to students who live in the tri-county region. The foundation annually administers nearly 450 restricted scholarships established by individual donors as well as scholarship funds on behalf of 32 school districts across the three counties.

“If there is one message we want to convey it is that due to increased interest of donors, there is an expanded variety of scholarships available; something to help just about every type of student,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “While there will always be competitive, merit-based scholarships, there is now more assistance for students who are not as likely to receive scholarships from other sources. For these reasons, we are hopeful that we have a record number of applications this year.”

Students can now apply online using the same 2022 Scholarship Application for several scholarships that previously required unique applications, including: 10th Mountain Division (Light) Scholarship; George C. Boldt Scholarship; Vici and Steve Diehl Foundation Graduate Scholarships; Frances Anderson Luck Foundation Scholarship; North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Scholarship; North Pleasant Street (Watertown) Scholarship; Northpole Fire Company Inc. Scholarship; North Side Legacy Fund Scholarship; Rotary Purple Heart Scholarship; Michelle D. Salisbury Scholarship; Shaw Harbor Foundation Scholarship; and all Thousand Islands Foundation scholarships.

Anyone with questions about Community Foundation scholarships can contact Mary Perrine, coordinator of partnerships, at 315-782-7110 or via email at maryp@nnycf.org.