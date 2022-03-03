JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to see fewer and fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as the region recovers from its winter surge.

According to Jefferson County officials, as of March 2, only four residents remained hospitalized with COVID-related complications. This is a dramatic drop compared to the same time in February when Jefferson County had 32 hospitalizations.

Additionally, on March 2, Jefferson County logged 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of mandatory isolations to 92.

No new COVID-19 deaths, nursing home cases or assisted living cases were reported, however, since the start of the pandemic, 159 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the county.

Due to the recent trends in decreasing COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County was downgraded to have a “medium” COVID-19 community level in early March. As of March 2, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 93.78.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.