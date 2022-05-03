POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Orchestra of Northern New York has announced that Kenneth Andrews will retire in July of 2023.

Andrews has been known as the Founder, Music Director, and Conductor of the ONNY since 1988. He announced his decision to retire at a recent board meeting. Andrews noted the experiences he’s had through the organization over the years in a prepared statement.

“From its first concert in fall 1988, it has been my extreme honor and pleasure to conduct over 400 concerts. I have been blessed to work with musicians and soloists from Northern New York, the Northeast, Canada, and beyond,” Andrews said. “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the thousands of musicians, staff, volunteers, donors, and concertgoers who, since 1988, have made this organization what it is today. I wish all the best for the future of the Orchestra and look forward with excitement and enthusiasm to our upcoming 35th anniversary season!”

ONNY Board President Kimberly Busch explained how grateful the organization is for Andrew’s involvement over the last 34 years.

“Ken Andrews is an outstanding musician and conductor,” Busch said. “Our North Country region has been a fortunate beneficiary of his artistry and passion for creating and performing professional-quality live orchestral music for 34 years. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

According to Busch, the Board is forming a search committee for a new Music Director and Conductor. She also stated that they will be making an effort to maintain the high-quality professional orchestra Ken Andrews played such a large role in creating and building.

ONNY Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice explained how Andrew’s contributions to the organization will not be forgotten.

“This is Ken’s life legacy. He built ONNY from the trunk of his car into a premier arts organization that has impacted thousands of lives, whether musicians or audience members, staff or volunteers, in the last three-plus decades,” Guidice said. “He will be sorely missed.”

More information about the Orchestra of Northern New York can be found on the organization’s website.