ONTARIO, CANADA (WWTI) — Ontario is beginning to lift COVID-19 restrictions and requirements.

On February 14, the Ontario government announced that public health and workplace safety measures related to COVID-19 will change starting February 17.

According to the province’s website, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on February 17, indoor capacity limits will be loosened, widening indoor social gatherings to 50 people and outdoor social gatherings to 100 people.

No capacity limits will be set where proof of vaccination is required. This includes restaurants, bars and other establishments without dance facilities, gyms, cinemas, meeting and event spaces, casinos, bingo halls and other businesses. horse and car racing tracks and commercial film and television productions.

Ontario will also increase capacity in facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, concert venues and theatres to 50%.

Capacity will be limited to 25% at food or drink establishments with dance facilities, such as nightclubs, and wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing and food or drink is served

Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals will be capped at the number of people that can maintain physical distance.

However, beginning on March 1, 2022, Ontario confirmed that proof of vaccination requirements will be lifted for all businesses as well as all capacity limits.

All other protective measures such as mask requirements and active or passive screenings of patrons will remain in place. Local public health units can also deploy local and regional responses based on health indicators.