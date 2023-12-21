CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center was given the go-ahead to have a standalone mental health hospital by the New York State Department of Health.

Over the summer, Claxton-Hepburn’s main campus would convert to a critical access hospital and Carthage Area Hospital would manage it. Carthage Area Hospital would also manage the rural health clinics in Ogdensburg, Canton, Madrid, Hammond, and Waddington to management under Carthage Area Hospital through the North Star Health Alliance.

In a press release, it was made clear that there will be absolutely no interruption or reduction in the range of services offered. Patients can rest assured that they will continue to see their current healthcare providers and have access to the same services with the same provider at the same locations where they are currently receiving treatment.

This initiative marks the initial phase of the Critical Access Transition, which has received approval from the New York State Department of Health. Rich Duvall commented on this milestone, saying, “This initial phase of the Critical Access Transition, sanctioned by the New York State Department of Health, represents a pivotal step. It’s crucial in helping us meet our three core objectives: preserving our range of services, safeguarding jobs, and ensuring the honor of Claxton-Hepburn’s employee pensions.”