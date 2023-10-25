POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble will present a program of “Opera a la Carte” on Nov. 3 and 4, performing in concert for the first time alongside the full Crane Symphony Orchestra at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.

The ensemble will present a series of famous operatic arias and scenes, semi-staged, alongside the full orchestra on stage at the Sara M. Snell Music Theater, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. These concerts are free, and the public is invited to attend.

“Our scenes are famous, ranging from ‘Carmen’ to ‘La Boheme,’ ‘Pagliacci’ and ‘Pirates of Penzance,’ to ‘The Magic Flute.’ There will be solos, duets, quintets and works for full chorus — something for everyone to get a taste of some of the most standard and beloved works of the repertoire,” said Margaret Chalker, a visiting assistant professor of voice who is directing the ensemble this semester. “We chose the title ‘Opera a la Carte’ because our evening will be like attending a restaurant serving small plates or appetizers, teasers of what the full plate would be.”

The performance will be conducted by Dr. Adrian Slywotzky, director of the Crane Symphony Orchestra, with music direction by Andrew Voelker and stage direction by Chalker and Dr. Steven Groth.