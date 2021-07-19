“Operation Prevent” will crack down on underage drinking throughout New York State

Concert goers surge forward after a barricade got knocked over at the 2018 Global Citizens Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New York. Authorities quickly assured the crowd they were safe after the barrier fell Saturday evening. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Investigators will be on patrol at popular summer concert venues looking for underage drinkers and the use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol throughout New York State.

Governor Cuomo announced that “Operation Prevent” will be conducted at CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jones Beach, and the Lakeview Amphitheater. “Operation Prevent” is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is led by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“We can finally get back to enjoying summer concerts—don’t spoil the fun by using a fake ID. Our investigators are experts at detecting fakes, and they use state-of-the-art equipment to verify fraudulent IDs. No matter how good you think yours is, they will spot it and you will be charged.” Said DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Those who are found to be under the age of 21 and using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or a maximum of one year.

“The State Police will continue to work with our partners to prevent underage drinking and prevent the needless injuries and deaths it can cause. I applaud our partners in this effort. Together we are working to discourage, detect and apprehend underage users of alcohol and most importantly, are saving lives.” Said New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.