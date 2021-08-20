Operation SAFE CHILD ID Card events scheduled across Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents will soon have opportunities to receive SAFE CHILD ID cards.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is set to host three Operation SAFE CHILD ID Card events. These events will issue ID cards which aim to provide parents and children with important child safety information.

The first event will be held at the Evans Mills Raceway First Responder night on August 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second event will be hosted by WatertownFirst in Watertown’s Franklin Building on August 28, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cards will also be issued at the Salvation Army Annual Carnival in Watertown on September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This program is a free public service administered by the New York State Sheriff’s Association. It provides information that is considered “critical” to expediting the return of a missing child.

Specifically, local Sheriff’s Offices use equipment that contains innovative fingerprinting technology and high-resolution photography. The card contains a child’s name, fingerprint images and biographical information, which includes date of birth, gender, higher, weight, hair color, eye color and other identifying data.

Additionally, the SAFE CHILD Card serves as an important tool when used in conjunction with the NYS AMBER Alert and Missing Child Alert programs. The card will allow essential missing child information to be distributed to the necessary sources within minutes.

Registration is not required prior to any Operation SAFE CHILD ID Card events.