Operation Yellow Ribbon adding blue ribbons this year to recognize all American heroes, including essential workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – May is National Military Appreciation Month and Operation Yellow Ribbon normally co-hosts the Armed Forces Day Parade and decorates the streets with yellow ribbons during the month.

Operation Yellow Ribbon decided that May should be a time for recognizing all American Heroes this year. They have dubbed the month of May American Heroes Appreciation Month.

To express their gratitude, Operation Yellow Ribbon will pay tribute to all American Heroes, those on the frontlines in the Armed Forces and those fighting the coronavirus battle, including medical professionals, first responders, farmers, mail carriers, truck drivers, delivery personnel, bank, grocery and pharmacy store staff, utility workers, civil service employees and everyone who is working to keep things running during these most challenging times.

“Their dedication, commitment and courage deserve our respect and deepest admiration,” the organization stated in a release.

The North Country will see yellow and blue ribbons going up in Watertown, Clayton and Carthage to recognize all American Heroes. The South Massey Street Island in Watertown will also be redecorated with blue lights, yellow ribbons and a message of thanks to American Heroes.

Operation Yellow Ribbon is asking all businesses and community members to join in this Thank You by flying their American Flag and by tying a yellow and blue ribbon to their flags or on trees in their yards to show appreciation for Armed Forces and essential workers.

