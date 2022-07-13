OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Police Department is addressing incidents involving gel ball blasters, otherwise known as “Orbeez Guns.”

According to the Police Department, these blasters have recently been used throughout the City with “malicious” intentions. These guns use hydrated gel balls or “water bullets”, which can be fire both thawed or frozen.

City Police stated in a press release that firing hydrated gel balls at people, cars and animals is against the law. Police said that also these guns are considered toys, “a toy gun stops being a toy when it victimizes others.”

Those firing gel blasters “maliciously” are subject to charges such as disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and assault, depending on injuries.

Police are also urging parents to discuss these devices with their children.

If a person is a victim or a witness of an incident where a gel ball blaster is being fired maliciously, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

Those with questions are asked to call the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1551.