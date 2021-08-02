Orchestra Association of Northern New York awarded live performance grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 770 live performances were awarded grants on Monday from New York State. Two of which included shows set for stages in St. Lawrence County.

Specifically, the Orchestra Association of Northern New York received two $10,000 grants. This funding will help supports both the Orchestra’s Performances of 2021-2022 Season Opening Concert and Fall Concert and its Summer Pops Concert Series.

This was apart of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on Monday that listed the first of four rounds of grant awards to 436 performance organizations across New York State. In total, 773 grant were awarded through the “Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants” programed developed by the New York State Council on the Arts.

Additionally, $2 million was distributed to NYSCA’s Statewide Community Regrant partners to support performances in local communities.



“The pandemic has deeply impacted New York’s unparalleled artistic community, specifically live performers, performance organizations and venues,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “NYSCA’s accelerated grants are a powerful affirmation of our commitment to support the return of arts and culture. This investment in our artistic industry will pay dividends through the economic activity generated by our creative ecosystem, which will continue to flourish and inspire us as we work together to reimagine our future.”

These opportunities were announced by NYSCA in June 2021 and will include four rounds of funding. Grant applications opened on June 16 and closed on July 1, 2021.

A full list of grant recipients can be found on the New York State Council on the Arts website.