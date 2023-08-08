POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Orchestra of Northern New York will open its 36th season on Saturday, September 2.

This year has been called a “Season of Discovery” and will have a number of events. With a world premiere, four new guest conductors, two of whom are finalists for the position of ONNY’s next Music Director, and a money-back guarantee for first-time concertgoers, ONNY is sure to delight long-time audience members and newcomers.

The season will open at the Clayton Opera House on September 2 with the House with Dances and Escapades, conducted by Dr. Brian Doyle, the Director of Bands at the Crane School of Music since 2006.

The fall concert features Michael Colburn as conductor, one of the two finalists for the Music Director position. Colburn is the former Director of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. He also was the leader of its Chamber Orchestra, in which he conducted musicians primarily in performances at the White House.

Performances are Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Hosmer Hall and Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.

ONNY encourages the public to celebrate Holiday in Brass, which welcomes a 23-piece brass and percussion ensemble to the stage. Dr. James Madeja, a retired Crane School of Music professor of trumpet as well as a former member of the Potsdam Brass Quintet, will conduct.

Performances for that program are Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam, and Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.

The April concert introduces the second finalist for the position of ONNY Music Director. Adrian Slywotzky is currently Director of Orchestras at the Crane School of Music. He is a prizewinner of the Atlantic Coast International Conducting Competition in Portugal in 2016 and the Audite International Conducting Competition in Poland in 2017. For three years he was the Associate Director of Orchestraas at the University of Michigan.

Performances are Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in Hosmer Hall, and Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm in First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.

Tickets may be purchased online at onny.org or by phone at 315-212-3440. First-time concertgoers are promised a money back guarantee. If not completely satisfied with their initial ONNY musical experiences, they will receive a full refund.