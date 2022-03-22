POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Orchestra of Northern New York will be performing a piece that was composed by a talented teenager.

According to a press release from the Orchestra, they will be performing a work composed by a 9th grader at their “Dreams of Spring” concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The concert will take place in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall. A second performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 in Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church.

The piece is titled “WAVES” and was originally composed by Constantine Daire during the pandemic. He began composing after being introduced to the computer program Garage Band by a former Crane School of Music student who is now working as a music teacher.

Darie is also self-taught in MuseScore and FL Studio which are a scorewriter and digital audio workstations. He also has participated in the NYSSMA electronic composition program and attended the Crane Youth Music program each summer.

Lorie Gruneisen is a published composer who also plays violin in the Orchestra of Northern New York has been coaching Darie in composition. Grunieisen brought Darie’s work to ONNY’s Music Director and Conductor Ken Andrews.

Andrews highlighted Darie’s talent and said she is looking forward to watching Darie continue to grow as he continues to develop more music.

“Constantine is a gifted young man who, I believe, will continue to excel and quite possibly be an innovator in the field of music,” Andrews said. “His compositions are in a contemporary style and very pleasing to the ear.”

Darie also plays several instruments, including piano, cello, and electric bass, and is a member of ensembles and orchestras including the North Country Connections Orchestra. He also performs with the Potsdam High School orchestra, its jazz band, and the All-County Orchestra and Chorus.

Constantine plans to study composition at the Walden School in New Hampshire. His compositions can be found in MuseScore and SoundCloud under the name Kostaki01.