Orchestra of Northern New York cancels St. Lawrence County concert due to COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The “Fanfares, Flourishes and Dances” orchestral concert has been canceled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.

The concert was originally scheduled for Sunday August 29 at 3 p.m. in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall. The Board of Directors of the Orchestra of Northern New York announced their decision to cancel the concert on August 23 due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.

Board President Kimberly Busch said in a press release that they believe they have made the right decision at this time.

“The Board carefully considered the pros and cons of presenting an indoor performance at this time. The Maestro and musicians are very eager to perform again, but the Board concluded it is simply not prudent to do so now.”

The Orchestra of Northern New York will announce their 34th annual season in September.