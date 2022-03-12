NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Orchestra of Northern New York is partnering with the HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community to host an instrument drive.

The organizations are asking individuals to bring gently used musical instruments to ONNY’s concert at 3 p.m. on April 3 at First Presbyterian Church. The event will benefit HormoNNY’s instrument lending library.

Those who bring an instrument will receive a $5 discount on their ticket purchase for the concert. Individuals who are not interested in attending the concert are still encouraged to drop off used instruments that they are willing to donate.

The instrument lending library was started when HarmoNNY discovered that some schools did not have enough instruments available for students who are interested in learning how to play. President of the organization, Joseph Foy said donating instruments is a way residents can give back to the music community.

“Since HarmoNNY works with all local school districts, an instrument donation to the lending library is an excellent way to ensure that your instrument has a lasting positive impact on your community,” Foy said.

The lending library serves students from school districts in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. The library’s inventory is available to both adults and children and can be found on the organization’s website.