Orchestra of Northern New York returning with live concerts Oct. 30

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country’s sole year-round professional symphony orchestra is preparing for its 34th season.

The Orchestra of Northern New York has announced its season line-up for live concerts this year. The Orchestra will open its season on October 30 with its presentation of Mozart and McGill.

According to ONNY, this concert will include a performance from New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Anthony McGill who is noted as one of “classical music’s most recognizable and brilliantly multifaceted figures.”

As the Principal Clarinetist with the New York Philharmonic, he has previously performed at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, alongside violinist Itzhak Perlman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Gabriela Montero. McGill appears regularly as a soloist with top orchestras around North America.

At Mozart and McGill, he will perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622. The program will also include Mozart’s Overture for Cosi fan tutte, K. 588; Herbert’s Elegy: In Memoriam Stephen Lawrence (1999); and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major, Op. 73, Mvt 1, Allegro.

Following its season opener, the Orchestra of Northern New York will continue with live performance December 17 through December 19 with “Comfort and Joy.” This show will include holiday favorites such as Sleigh Ride, selections from the “Nutcracker,” Fantasia on Greensleeves and “The Night Before Christmas.”

Then in the spring of 2022, ONNY will present “The Magnificence of the Earth,” which will feature “Still Life in Motion,” new work by Composer Gregory Wanamaker. This was commissioned specifically for the Orchestra.

The Orchestra of Northern New York will close its season with its summer Pops concert, celebrating “Adventures in Space.” This will feature a salute to veterans and active military personnel and music about space, including selections from “Star Trek,” “Apollo 13” and “Star Wars.”

More information or to purchase tickets, visit the Orchestra of Northern New York’s website, Brick and Mortar Music in Potsdam or the box office in the Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam.