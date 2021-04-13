Orchestra of Northern New York to host discussion on diversity with award-winning clarinetist

Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet. At a video/recording session in a barn near Nashville, Indiana. (photo: credit Eric Rudd Photography)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming livestream will feature an award-winning clarinetist known as one of “classical music’s most recognizable and brilliantly multifaceted figures.”

The Orchestra of Northern New York is set to host Clarinetist Anthony McGill to discuss diversity in American orchestras, his experience performing and answer questions from audience participants.

McGill is the principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic. He is known as the first African- America principal player in the organization’s history. He was also presented the Avery Fisher Prize in 2020, representing the “highest level of musical excellence.”

Additionally, McGill graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music. He has previously served as the principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera and associate principal clarinet of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

ONNY added that McGill has also lead campaigns following the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. McGill launched a music protest video urging his viewers to #TakeTwoKnees in demonstration. This video went viral and lead to hundreds of artists and citizens creating videos in response, using his created hashtag.

“A Conversation with Anthony McGill” will be lead by Orchestra of Northern New York Music Director Kenneth Andrews on Friday April 23, at 6 p.m. Visit the Orchestra’s website to register ad watch live.

Anthony McGill’s “TakeTwoKnees” video is featured below: