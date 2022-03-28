CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations are continuing efforts to protect Common Tern populations on the St. Lawrence River.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust and Save The River are again partnering to install gull exclusion grids on the St. Lawrence River this spring.

These grids are installed each spring over choice nesting areas to provide protection and safe nesting spaces for Common Terns as they are listed as “threatened” species in New York State.

According to Save The River, Commons Terns were once abundant throughout the St. Lawrence River Valley. However, populations say a massive decline and dropped to historically low levels due to a loss of nesting habitats.

To install these grids and further protect these species, the organizations are seeking volunteers to install gull exclusion grids on Eagle Wings Shoals and Tidd Island.

This project will be conducted on Tuesday, April 19, weather-dependent. Lunch will be provided for volunteers, however, space is limited.

Additionally, throughout the summer, Save The River volunteers will monitor adopted tern nesting areas weekly, observe the number of eggs, assist with habitat restorations projects and compile data.

More information for interested volunteers can be found on the Thousand Islands Land Trust and Save The River websites.