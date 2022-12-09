WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ornament performance presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, originally scheduled for Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a date next year.

Event organizers said the performance has been canceled due to the illness of one of the band’s members.

Ornament spokesperson Christopher Nunes, also the band’s producer, released the following statement to DPAO:

Regretfully and with a great deal of disappointment we have had to cancel the benefit show for the Disabled Persons Action Organization in Watertown, New York on Saturday, December 10th. Due to a case of illness in the band and out of an abundance of caution we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel this show as well as other tour dates. Every effort will be made to reschedule at a later date in 2023. However, at this time this show will not be rescheduled in 2022.

Concertgoers who have already purchased tickets can keep their tickets for the rescheduled date in November or December of next year. The tickets will be valid and accepted for entry.

Concertgoers who would like a refund for their ticket purchase can mail them to DPAO at the following address:

DPAO

Attention: Tracie

617 Davidson Street

Watertown, NY 13601

DPAO asked those requesting a refund to include a note with their name, address and phone number with their tickets upon returning them.

Tickets can also be dropped off at DPAO’s office in an envelope with the information above included. They can be placed in either of the drop boxes on the right side of the building next to the front door.

Customers who purchased tickets online or through DPAO’s office with a credit or debit card will be contacted for their card information.

Checks will be issued to those who purchased tickets at Watertown Kinney Drugs Store locations and to those who paid with cash or check at DPAO.

DPAO said it could take a few weeks from the time they receive tickets to the time refunds are issued.

ORIGINAL STORY — Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, will perform for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra based out of southeastern Massachusetts. The group performs at locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic each year during the holiday season.

Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament tells the moving tale of Christmas wishes being answered, much like that of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The group’s website lists the following band members:

Chris Nunes: Producer, bass guitar and vocal;

Rick Silvia: Drums and percussion;

Scott Philie: Keyboards, synthesizers and vocals

Elena Walker-Jones: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tito Pediford II: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tim Lowe: Guitars

Michael Mooney: Guitars and vocals

Sierra Lavoie: Electric violin

Michael Ventura: Vocals, narration and guitars

Tyler Philie: Vocals

Candice Nowicki: Vocals

Cidalia America: Vocals

A ticket sale date has yet to be announced.