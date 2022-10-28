WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, will perform for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra based out of southeastern Massachusetts. The group performs at locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic each year during the holiday season.
Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament tells the moving tale of Christmas wishes being answered, much like that of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The group’s website lists the following band members:
- Chris Nunes: Producer, bass guitar and vocal;
- Rick Silvia: Drums and percussion;
- Scott Philie: Keyboards, synthesizers and vocals
- Elena Walker-Jones: Keyboards and synthesizers
- Tito Pediford II: Keyboards and synthesizers
- Tim Lowe: Guitars
- Michael Mooney: Guitars and vocals
- Sierra Lavoie: Electric violin
- Michael Ventura: Vocals, narration and guitars
- Tyler Philie: Vocals
- Candice Nowicki: Vocals
- Cidalia America: Vocals
A ticket sale date has yet to be announced.