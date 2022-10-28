WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, will perform for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra based out of southeastern Massachusetts. The group performs at locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic each year during the holiday season.

Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament tells the moving tale of Christmas wishes being answered, much like that of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The group’s website lists the following band members:

Chris Nunes: Producer, bass guitar and vocal;

Rick Silvia: Drums and percussion;

Scott Philie: Keyboards, synthesizers and vocals

Elena Walker-Jones: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tito Pediford II: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tim Lowe: Guitars

Michael Mooney: Guitars and vocals

Sierra Lavoie: Electric violin

Michael Ventura: Vocals, narration and guitars

Tyler Philie: Vocals

Candice Nowicki: Vocals

Cidalia America: Vocals

A ticket sale date has yet to be announced.