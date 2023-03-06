OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A personal injury accident claimed the life of a snowmobiler on Saturday in the Town of Oswegatchie, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 38-year-old Brenton Decker was operating a snowmobile heading east on State Highway 37 when he struck a ditch and was ejected from his snowmobile.

Decker was taken to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

New York State Police, Heuvelton Fire Department, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ogdensburg Fire Department and Lisbon Fire Department assisted the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.