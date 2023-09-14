GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Oswegatchie woman is in stable condition in a Syracuse hospital after an accident involving a semi truck in the town of Gouverneur on Wednesday, September 13.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs said that Sherry Langevin was driving her SUV when it was struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon just after 3:15 p.m.

Langevin had to extricated from her vehicle and transported to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse via Lifenet helicopter. She is currently in stable condition at this time.

Route 11 was closed down for three hours as crews cleared the scene. Sheriffs deputies were assisted by the state police, Gouvernuer Fire and Rescue, Richville Fire Department and the Gouverneur Police Department.

Officials identified Kira Craw of Mexico as the operator of the semi-truck. The investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.