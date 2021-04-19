Oswego County man accused of raping child, arrested on felony charges

ALBION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Oswego County was arrested late last week on several rape charges.

The New York State Police in Pulaski confirmed the arrest of Matthew J. Maine, 33, from Albion, New York.

According to NYSP, Maine is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 13 at a residence in the town of Albion.

Maine was arrested on the following charges:

Rape in the first degree, B felony

Criminal Sex Act in the first degree, B felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, A misdemeanor

State Police arrested Maine on April 16, 2021 and then transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Court.