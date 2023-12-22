SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man pled guilty in federal court in Syracuse on Thursday, Dec. 21, to violating the Clean Air Act.

Matthew Talamo, a 38-year-old man from New Haven, admitted that his business, Southern Diesel in Oswego, made illegal modifications to diesel vehicles that violated the Clean Air Act.

Southern Diesel tampered with the on board diagnostic systems on diesel vehicles and disabled emission controls, which allowed the vehicles to emit more pollutants. Talamo and his company also would remove tailpipes, mufflers and other exhaust components and replace them with straight pipes that did not have diesel particulate filters.

Diesel vehicle owners sometimes seek out these modifications to avoid the costs of maintaining and repairing emission control components and to increase speed and fuel efficiency.

Talamo will serve a maximum of five years in prison and will pay a fine of up to $250,000. He will also serve a term of supervised release of up to three years following his prison sentence.

Talamo will be sentenced on April 19, 2024.