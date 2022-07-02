OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in receiving their boating safety certificate have the opportunity to take a course in Oswego in July.

New York State Law requires boaters to hold a safety certificate if they want to operate a personal watercraft and are at least 14 years old or want to operate a motorboat and were born on or after January 1, 1992. Individuals taking the course must be at least 10 years old.

Although it’s not mandatory, except with PWC operation, adult boating education is strongly recommended. However, the certification will be mandated in 2025.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the boating safety course will be held for free from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 10 at the Scriba Fire Department located at 5618 State Route 104. Children ages ten through 17 are required to have a parent or guardian accompany them to the classroom to sign a parental permission form.

Pre-registration is required since the class size is limited due to space. Those interested can register by contacting Jessica Lighthall at 315-349-3372.