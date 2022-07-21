OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s are asking for the public’s help gathering information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for information on Timothy E. Bartlett. The Sheriffs stated that he is wanted by the department for an active bench warrant with the charges of Sex Abuse in the second degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at warrants@oswegocounty.com or by calling (315) 349-3336.