ORWELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man died on Monday following a snowmobile crash in Oswego County.

New York State Police have confirmed that on January 17, 2022, Steven M. Cronk Jr., from Altmar, New York, died in a snowmobile crash.

According to police, the crash occurred on Hog Back Road in the town of Orwell. Troopers responded to the scene after a town of Orwell plow truck driver discovered a black Yamaha snowmobile off the shoulder of the roadway, near a utility pole. The plow truck driver reported the snowmobile to have major front-end damage.

Cronk was identified as the operator of the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene by New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Cronk was traveling west on Hog Back Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, exited the roadway and struck a utility pole.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing.