Oswego County stenographer pleads guilty to overbilling scheme, theft of over $187K

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A county-based stenographer has plead guilty to running an overbilling scheme.

New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro has announced that Laura Hayes, an Oswego County-based court stenographer plead guilty to Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree. Hayes confirmed that she routinely inflated billing invoices to insurance carrying clients.

According to the Inspector General’s Office, Hayes is the owner and operator of Quality Court Reporting in Central New York.

“This stenographer engaged in a brazen and illegal scheme to steal from the workers’ compensation system,” said Inspector General Tagliafierro. “She was paid money she didn’t earn by grossly inflating charges for her services, and she is now being held accountable for her actions.”

A prior investigation found that Hayes submitted bills to carriers totaling in 10-times the appropriate value. Her resulting alleged theft totaled in over $187,000.

Hayes is due back for sentencing in Oswego County Court on December 5, 2020.

