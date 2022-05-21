OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A large multi-family residence in Oswego was damaged in a structure fire on Friday, according to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the department, volunteers responded to aid the City of Oswego in a 4th alarm structure fire at 110 West Bridge Street around 4:20 a.m. on May 20. The department reportedly sent a full engine company, rescue, and Chief Engine to the scene.

Oswego Town units were back in service around 6:30 a.m. according to the department. They also shared photos of the fire in a post on their Facebook page.