OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department used a house located on County Route 20 for training purposes on June 9.

According to the department, 22 members attended the training which focused on search and rescue and hose line operations. They were also able to smoke up the house so that members were able to learn and train in realistic conditions so they are better prepared.

The department’s Emergency Medical Services team was also at the training and set up rehab and checked out members during the drill. Explorers from the department were also able to get involved in the training operation.

The department shared over 20 photos from the training effort on their Facebook page. More training efforts at the house are planned throughout the rest of the month.