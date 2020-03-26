Otis Technology partners with St. Lawrence Spirits to produce hand sanitizer for first responders

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – Otis Technology has partnered with Saint Lawrence Spirits to help make, bottle and distribute hand sanitizer to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facilities at Otis Technology have transitioned from manufacturing firearm maintenance equipment for the military, law enforcement and civilians, to manufacturing personal protective equipment. The facilities have manufactured or obtained face shields, facemasks, shoe covers and hand sanitizer in conjunction with Saint Lawrence Spirits.

“We’d been following the news closely in order to stay up-to-date on the virus and ensure the safety of our employees. We made the decision to temporarily cut our staff, in order to keep them at home, safe and to help flatten the curve. This decision was made just hours before Governor Cuomo announced a mandated workforce reduction,” Larry Williams, CEO for Otis Technology said in a statement.

“We also began immediately asking ourselves ‘how can we help?’ Otis is a state-of-the art facility built on innovation. We have a dedicated research and development facility that can investigate and tackle new projects and they took the task of PPE by storm. I applaud my entire team’s efforts – working around the clock to get up and running.”

Otis Technology has donated hand sanitizer and eye shields to Lewis County Emergency Management and Crouse Hospital.

