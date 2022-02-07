OTTAWA, O.N. (WWTI) — Canada’s capital city is currently running under a state of emergency.

On Sunday, February 6, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of Emergency for the City due to an ongoing demonstration. This is according to a press release posted on the City’s website.

This was after protesters descended in Ottawa over the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend who are involved in the “freedom truck convoy.” This group is protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Canadian truckers at the border.

Mayor Watson stated the following in the declaration:

Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders. City of Ottawa Mayor Ben Watson

Ottawa officials also confirmed that traffic and services would be impacted on Monday, February 7. Residents were urged to avoid non-essential travel, especially in the downtown area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.