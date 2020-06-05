Otter Shoppe at New York State Zoo to open June 6-7

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park will be opening the Otter Shoppe, the zoo’s gift shop, this weekend.

As part of the retail portion of Phase Two of New York State’s reopening plan, the gift shop will operate on June 6-7 from 10am-2pm.

Marty Moose, the zoo’s mascot, will be there. Profits from items purchased at the gift shop support the zoo and the animals that live there. All other parts of the zoo will remained closed at this time.

The New York State Zoo is scheduled to open as part of Phase Four of New York State’s reopening plan, but zoo administration is working with local and state representatives in an effort to reopen prior to Phase Four.

For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, visit their website or call 315-782-6180.

