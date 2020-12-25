Our favorite things: ABC50 staff top gift picks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year.

To get in the holiday spirit, the staff at ABC50 shared their favorite things.

These are a few of our favorite things.

David Males

General Manager

A cold Channel 50 Beer at the Wood Boat Brewery “Half Channel Marker/Half Pardon Me. Make sure they mix this correct……the Channel Marker goes in first and the Pardon Me on top!”

Syracuse University Football Season Tickets

The St. Lawrence River

Spending time with family

Mariann Cabness

Digital Director

Crocs “These are my go-to for comfort. They are a must-have at home. I like the lined ones also, especially during the winter months.”

Utility Wagon “I have had this for almost a year now and have used it way more than I ever thought I would. It has come in handy for receiving contactless take-out, groceries and package deliveries. It’s also great for carrying stuff to and from the car, doing yardwork, going shopping for pumpkins, etc. It is not intended for anyone to ride in or on though.

UNO “UNO is a lot of fun and really brings out the competition in everyone. Although we have various games we play on game night, this one has to be the top pick simply because everyone can play regardless of their age. The switch hands card keeps everyone on the edge of their seats. Other favorite games of ours include Phase 10, Skip-Bo and Connect 4 Shots.”

Gifts that give back “I love Christmas ornaments and any gift that gives back is extra special. There’s a story to be told behind each one. This particular ornament is one among many available through St. Jude that are inspired by patient artwork.”

Homemade Treats “Homemade treats are a great gift to give and receive. I do a lot of baking during the holiday season each year and I always enjoy receiving homemade sweets from others. It’s fun to see their decorations and try some of the treats I don’t make myself.”

Alex Hazard

Community Relations Specialist

Conair Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer

“A little secret… I’m not the best at keeping up at folding my laundry once it’s out of the dryer. HEY- we all have our faults! But, this steamer is always right to the rescue!! It’s affordable, portable, and I’ve now become so reliant on it that I even have more than one!”

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon “I’m not sure who the real Josh is, but I’m pretty sure if we met in real life… we’d be best friends! His wine has the taste for a king- at the cost of a peasant. I love California wines and … well, … I just love wine. It’s not too sweet, not too dry, and the perfect way to end a work-week!”

GTs Kombucha “Okay, put. down. the Christmas cookies. -it’s time to talk digestion. Over the past two years, I’ve worked really hard to live a healthier and happier lifestyle. I’m far from perfect (see Josh wine paragraph above), but introducing a probiotic into my diet has really helped.”

Liz Price- Kellogg’s “For the Love of Food and Yoga: A Celebration of Mindful Eating and Being” “Shortly after starting this gig here at the TV station, I moved to the beautiful Thousand Islands region and crossed paths with a fellow resident named Liz Price Kellogg. She had just completed this book and asked if I would interview her. It was years before I had started doing yoga, and even further before I had started eating healthier food options.”

GOCAN Brazilian Double Hammock “In the summer season, if I’m at home- chances are I am in my Brazilian style hammock. When I was a junior in high-school, I was a Rotary Exchange student to Brazil. This is where I was first introduced to these dangerous napping cocoons. If you can recall being a teenager, there is a lot of napping involved (at least for me there was)… and these didn’t help the cause!”

Erin Ackley

Sales Assistant

Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine

“I’m a huge fan of my Brother sewing machine…and the only thing that makes it even better is adding a touch of Star Wars”

Mixtiles

“This is something I have bought at least a hundred of. Great gift idea too!!”

Viking Tri-Ply Complete 13-Piece Cookware Set

“And…I got this set of pots and pans two years ago…and they are by far, one of my favorite things.”

Mia Kostka

Executive Assistant

Target Plush Sherpa Throw Blanket

“This plush pink blanket which I got for Christmas last year is my favorite thing after work and is available at target”

Instant Pot Duo Nova

“I love my instant pot which makes cooking dinner so easy and quick (also doubles as an air fryer if you have the separate lid) also available at target!”

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

“The store REI is having sales on hydroflasks which have a life time warranty and are an awesome gift”

Andrea Colvin

Digital Sales Manager

Out the Door Fast Drying Top Coat Polish

Easy No-Bake Éclair Cake

Brian Hunziker

Production Assistant

Julia Finley Mosca’s children’s books “A few of my favorite things are four children’s books by author and former ABC50 reporter Julia Finley Mosca.”

Isabella Colello

Digital Media Journalist

Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper “Let me tell you a secret about me; I’m a popcorn fanatic. This is absolutely my favorite way to make fresh, hot popcorn in two minutes or less.”

Ithaca Hummus

“If you’re into hummus, this is by far the best. They have over half a dozen different flavors, all made fresh and locally to New York State. Also, the packaging is super cute and makes a great gift.”

YETI 20 oz Rambler

“I use this everyday! My coffee always stays fresh and warm throughout the morning and is a great sustainable option for drinkware. They also come in a variety of colors and have a customizable option.”

Snake Plant from a local greenhouse “I LOVE my plants, but especially my Snake Plant. It’s low maintenance option to add a little green to a desk, living room bedroom, etc.”

Cookies from the Mustard Seed “Now these cookies are something to talk about. I’m a vegan so these delicious desserts are a great option for me and never fail to satisfy my sweet tooth. They are packaged individually so they make a great stocking stuffer.”

Amy Horton

Account Executive

19 Crimes Wine

Chips (or anything crunchy)

Amazon Alexa

Starbucks Coffee

Maria Fusco

Account Executive

Serge Remelli “New York” coffee table book of photos

Tughill Artisan Coffee Roasters “A Visit From St. Nick Variety Gift Box“

“The Robin” cork yoga mat

Christin Filippelli

Account Executive

Strut Boutique Black and White Scarf

Strut Boutique Dress

Coffee from the Brew Ha Ha “All of the things but regularly, hazelnut iced coffee , light and sweet 32oz.”

Handmade wooden signs

LATEST STORIES: