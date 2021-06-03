‘Outdoors Day’ coming to Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The statewide celebration of “Outdoors Day” is coming to the North Country.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 is set to host “Outdoors Day” on June 12 at the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area.

This event will include free family-friendly activates including fishing, archery, camping demonstrations and a scavenger hunt. Participants will also have the opportunity to sign up for a hike scheduled for the weekend of June 19, 2021.

Lowville’s Outdoors Day will coincide with other events at sites across the State led by the New York State Adventure NY Initiative, aiming to connect people to nature and provide increased accessibility to the outdoors.

The 2021 “Outdoors Day” will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including mask and social distancing requirements.

Additionally, equipment will be provided for archery and fishing. Attendees are permitted to bring personal fishing poles and equipment for the event.

The DEC’s Outdoors Day at the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More events can be found on the DEC website.