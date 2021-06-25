Outgoing Indian River Superintendent shares final message to community

PHILADEPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the school year comes to a close across the North Country, educators are saying their goodbyes to students until next fall.

However, one educator is sending her final message as leader of the Indian River Central School District.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier is set to retire this month after 36 years in education.

Ahead of the closure of her final year in the field, Dobmeier released the following message to the community:

Dear Indian River Community,

I want to convey to you, in this, what is likely to be my final communication with you as your Superintendent, how very grateful and fortunate I feel for having had the opportunity to have worked with and for you for the past 26 years on behalf of the students, parents, faculty and staff, administration, Boards of Education, and the greater community. I am very proud of the many accomplishments and contributions made over those years and want to say a huge thank you to all of you for working collaboratively with me in my various roles as a part of a team to enable those accomplishments to come to fruition.

I had no idea when I became a Warrior in 1995 that we would be capable of such accomplishments in what now seems like a finite period of time. Together, we’ve been able to facilitate growth in provision not only of outstanding educational opportunities to our students and families but all manner of support services that complement and enhance those educational opportunities for our students.

We’ve successfully faced adversity in the form of a major pandemic which altered the way we deliver said educational and support services to our students, became closer and more communicative, and needed to rely on you, our parents—and, in many cases, extended family members—to step into the role of first educator of our children. Thank you parents and family members for working with us in order to effectively deliver educational services to our children! Thank you also for working with us to get our children to and from school! We would not have been able to enact our modified schedule and bring as many children back in-person to school in the spring without your assistance. Again, on behalf of the District, I thank you!

As I write this message, we have yet to receive guidance from New York State as to what the protocols will be for summer school or for the fall; thus, we continue with all protocols in place as of this date. We remain optimistic with the direction infection rates are going that restrictions will be lifted or modified, enabling all of our children to return to school for full, in-person instruction commencing in September. Be assured that Mr. Decker, Superintendent as of July 1, Mrs. Chamberlain, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction as of July 1, all district office administrators, as well as district and building administrators, will continue to provide clear, effective communication regarding guidance and protocols once such are received from the State Education Department and the New York State Department of Health.

I’ve had a very successful 36 years in education and will be forever grateful to the Indian River community for such success. Although I will miss seeing my Warrior family on a daily basis, I have great comfort in the thought that family is forever and thus will join the ranks of so many others who have gone before me in saying… Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior!

Sincerely,

Mary Anne Dobmeier

Superintendent of Schools