POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — David B. Acker, the President of St. Lawrence Health, was recently surprised with one of SUNY Potsdam’s highest honors.

This was at a presentation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where SUNY Potsdam awarded Acker with the 2022 Leadership Through Service Award.

According to SUNY Potsdam, this award is given to an individual that displays “unwavering support” to North Country through service. The award was established specifically for individuals and organizations who demonstrate commitment to the Potsdam community.

The Leadership Through Service Award was presented to Acker ahead of his retirement after 15 years of serving North Country communities.

Acker first joined Canton-Potsdam Hospital as president and CEO in 2007. Throughout his career, he has overseen a major expansion and integration of services.

He also oversaw the construction and dedication of numerous new and renovated facilities, including CPH’s Center for Cancer Care, the E.J. Noble Building expansion, the new Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus in Potsdam, the St. Lawrence Health Medical Campus in Canton, the Leroy Outpatient Center in Potsdam, and a state-of-the-art renovation of the CPH Critical Care Unit.

Both SUNY Campus officials and St. Lawrence Health senior leaders were present at the award presentation, which was at Acker’s final board meeting as SLH President.

“SUNY Potsdam is grateful to St. Lawrence Health and Canton-Potsdam Hospital for the outstanding care that they help provide for our students, our employees and our region,” SUNY Potsdam Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip Neisser said in a press release. “It’s a privilege to be here to present the Leadership Through Service Award to David Acker, in recognition of his substantial contributions to the North Country.”

Acker also commented on this high honor from SUNY Potsdam. His full remarks can be read below: