NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been provided to support students at rural high schools throughout the North Country.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the funding is being provided to the CFES Brilliant Pathways in Essex County through the Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program. CFES is an organization that works with schools, colleges, and businesses to help students find their pathway as they become college and career ready.

The $1,237,500 in funding will be used to support 4,000 high school students in the North County by providing access to complete postsecondary education with pathways into careers in the region. Congresswoman Stefanik highlighted the importance of supporting North Country youth as they plan their futures in a press release.

“Our rural students face unique challenges, which is why I am proud to secure this critical support to keep them on track for success after graduation,” Stefanik said. “Now, over $1.2 million in taxpayer funds will return to our district to provide North Country communities the necessary resources to adopt innovative approaches that fully equip our students with the skills to succeed. I am proud to lead this important initiative, so our North Country students have greater opportunities to enroll in college, receive their degree, and engage in the workforce.”

CEO and President of CFES Brilliant Pathways Rick Dalton explained how the organization will work to assist North Country students. More information about CFES can be found on the organization’s website.

“We are excited about creating a model of rural excellence for college and career readiness in the North Country. Thank you, Congresswoman Stefanik, for securing this opportunity,” Dalton said. “We intend to not only lift up 4,000 young people in our region but to build a program that will have a ripple effect for tens of thousands of other rural children around the country.”