Over $1.3 Million in USDA funding to modernize equipment in Upstate New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Rural counties in the North Country will be receiving $1.3 million in federal funding to make equipment and community improvements.

United States Senators Charles Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand announces on July 21 that federal rural development funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development will be given to seven counties.

Funding from USDA will total $1,354,900.

“Modernizing equipment and infrastructure is critical for public safety, and this federal funding will allow towns and villages across Upstate New York to improve their ability to deliver state-of-the-art community services from plowing to garbage removal to pedestrian safety,” said Senator Schumer. “We must ensure that our communities have the tools they need to maintain their equipment and infrastructure.”

Funding for North Country include:

The Town of Waddington, $32,000 grant; $185,000 loan to purchase highway plow trucks to help maintain roads and highways

The Village Huevelton, $30,000 grant; $59,000 loan to purchase a 2019 loader with a 6-in-1 large fork bucket and a snow pusher to help maintain the village’s streets.

