Over 100 COVID-19 cases remain active in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country counties are continuing to battle active COVID cases in their communities.

In a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health, 20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. These cases resulted from tests performed between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

With these new cases, there are now 107 active COVID cases in the county. Four of these are hospitalized.

However, in this same timeframe, 20 new recoveries were reported in Jefferson County. There have also been no new deaths, or cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, 88 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus. The county recently reported its first death since May 2021 on August 10.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of “substantial” community transmission by the Center for Disease Control. Based on CDC data, there has been a 84.09% increase in new COVID cases in the last seven days. As of August 18, the county had 73.75 cases per 100,000 residents.