ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local COVID-19 surge is continuing to impact St. Lawrence County.

On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 113 additional residents tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Public Health, there are now 779 active cases in the county, 34 of which are hospitalized.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, however, 150 residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 16,327 cases confirmed to date.

St. Lawrence County is still designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. The county’s positivity rate stood at 8.35% on Tuesday and the vaccination rate was logged at 57.4%.

The County also remains under a State of Emergency. This was declared on Tuesday, December 7 in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and strain on local hospitals.

To combat the spread of the virus, local health officials are urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions such as requiring masks in public spaces, encouraging social distancing and getting the COVID vaccine. A list of vaccine clinics can be found on the New York State website.

COVID-19 testing is being done by the below places and some urgent cares and provider offices. Testing is by appointment only. Call the hotline numbers below between symptoms are presented or feel you should be tested: