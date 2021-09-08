Over 100 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID over Labor Day weekend

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the holiday weekend, Jefferson County identified over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on September 7 from Jefferson County officials. According to officials, 102 residents tested positive for the virus after 2,049 tests were processed. The county’s positivity rate now stands at 5.5%.

There are now 224 residents in mandatory isolation with the virus. An additional 380 are in mandatory quarantine and 11 are hospitalized.

However, during the same time frame, no new COVID-19 cases were identified in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Recoveries also grew by 102.

There were also no new deaths reported over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus. According to data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention on September 6, the county has seen a 32.08% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

Due to this designation, county officials are encouraging universal mask wearing indoors and in public spaces. Those who remain unvaccinated are required to wear a mask regardless of community transmission level.