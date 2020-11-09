Over 100 Jefferson- Lewis BOCES Sackett Center recognized for 1st marking period merit and honor roll

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students are being recognized for making the merit and honor roll at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center.

The Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES Sackett Tech Center is honoring students for their academic achievements so far in the 2020-2021 school year. The Center recently recognized students with certificates for both the merit and honor roll.

According to BOCES, to make the merit roll, students must earn an average of 88 to 91 and have fewer than three absences. To qualify for the honor roll, students must earn an average of 92 or above and log three or less absences.

The following recipients were recognized for qualifying.

Merit Roll

Tori Ames,

Matthew Bice,

Timothy Boliver,

Mia Bush,

Garrett Cannan,

Dillon Compo,

Madison Davis,

Alexis Dekin,

Garrett Dosztan,

Trenten Dosztan,

Hailey Drelick,

Savanna Elliott,

Elijah Engelhart,

Matthew Evan,

Riley Farnsworth,

Elijah Flansburg,

Elanie Foster,

Kali Foster,

Owen Highers,

Cooper Hoppel,

Collin Hulbert,

Garrett Kittleman,

Mackenzie Larrivey,

Seth Lehman,

Chase Levesque,

Michael Madore,

Alexandria Marolf,

Haley McDougall,

Caleb Metzler,

Erik Miller,

Skyla Miller,

Dylan Miranda,

John Mono,

Keaton Nagy,

Jaedyn Persons,

Daniel Planck,

Zachary Sadlowski,

Kayla Salyers,

Savanah Santamour,

Emma Shoemaker,

Makenna Simmons,

Tate Smith,

Emily Stinebrickner,

Ceanna Swan,

Shane Sweredoski,

Trudy Tabolt,

Madison Tittle,

Robert Tyler,

Connor Waryasz,

Trevor Waugh,

Hannah Webert,

Kendra Widrick,

Onnika Wood.

Honor Roll

Danielle Antonios,

Brandon Atwood,

Hannah Basile,

Tina Boliver,

Olivia Brandal,

Tyler Chereshnoski,

Ayiana Cummings,

Raegan Dalrymple,

David Duell II,

Ryan Everson,

Gerald Flatt

Jr., Madisen Flint,

Jayden Ford,

Boaz Green,

Hannah Gyore,

Alexander Hirschey,

Ethan Howard,

Alexandra Khouri,

Jadien Kline,

Autumn LaChausse,

Ashley Lawrence,

Aleesha Marra,

Kiana Martin,

Devan Maurer,

Adrianna Maxson,

Kylie McCauley,

McKenzie McLane,

Anthony McLean,

Hailie Merry,

Laura Metzler,

Mae Muncy,

Peyton Munger,

Rosemarie Murphy,

Virginia Neddo,

Jordyn Nevills,

Makayla Norrs,

Piper Pekarchik,

Maelisa Roggie,

Sarah Roser,

Morgan Sancomb,

Kaylee Schantz,

Alexis Smith,

Joshua Smith,

Savanna Smith,

Anna Spaulding,

Aubrie Speranza,

Allison Stanford,

Destiny Sterling,

Rachel Streeter,

Allison Villeneuve,

Ariel Wener,

Kaitlyn Widrick,

Brianna Yelton,

Rianna Yelton,

Marissa Zehr

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.